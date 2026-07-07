Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,522 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the technology company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 364,994 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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