Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,004 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,249 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $140.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average is $173.35. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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