Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,404 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after buying an additional 3,524,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here