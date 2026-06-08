e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Position Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,811 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $355,996.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 153,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,974,452.08. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 23,796 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,853.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,702,866.22. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,649 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,024. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.2%

ELF stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting e.l.f. Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: rhode, e.l.f. Beauty’s acquired beauty brand, announced a major global expansion into Mexico and seven additional European countries, which could support longer-term sales growth and brand visibility. Article Title

rhode, e.l.f. Beauty’s acquired beauty brand, announced a major global expansion into Mexico and seven additional European countries, which could support longer-term sales growth and brand visibility. Neutral Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty is being highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks, keeping investor attention elevated, but the note does not include new fundamentals or a clear catalyst. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty is being highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks, keeping investor attention elevated, but the note does not include new fundamentals or a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company also presented at a consumer conference, which may help maintain visibility with analysts and investors, but no major new guidance was provided in the transcript headline. Article Title

The company also presented at a consumer conference, which may help maintain visibility with analysts and investors, but no major new guidance was provided in the transcript headline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on June 4, including Mandy J. Fields, Joshua Allen Franks, and Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view clustered insider selling as a cautionary signal. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Multiple insiders sold shares on June 4, including Mandy J. Fields, Joshua Allen Franks, and Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view clustered insider selling as a cautionary signal. Negative Sentiment: A law-firm notice questioning whether e.l.f. Beauty insiders breached fiduciary duties adds headline risk and may reinforce concerns around insider activity. Article Title

A law-firm notice questioning whether e.l.f. Beauty insiders breached fiduciary duties adds headline risk and may reinforce concerns around insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from The Motley Fool noted that the stock fell in May despite a strong report, suggesting investors remain worried about valuation and the outlook rather than just near-term results. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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