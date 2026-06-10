e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,072 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.30% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $58,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,505,940.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.42. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 23,535 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,498,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 118,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,399.86. This represents a 16.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,649 shares of company stock worth $14,647,024. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of ELF stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "inline" rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.60.

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About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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