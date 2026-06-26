e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,413 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 95,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.42% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 896,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,895,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 188,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 276,164 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "inline" rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.31.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,505,940.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.42. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $3,312,403.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,164,778.24. This represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 256,347 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,592 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ELF opened at $65.17 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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