Elgethun Capital Management Invests $559,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $394.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here