Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,333,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,969 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 30.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 5.43% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $55,166,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Article Title

Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Article Title

The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Article Title

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Related coverage noted that the ruling could raise scrutiny around Medicaid rebates and dividend implications, adding a modest overhang even as the core business remains strong. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,017.68 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $940.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,000.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $958.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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