Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,192 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $60,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,256 shares of the company's stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 105.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Article Title

Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new all-time high and 52-week high as investors reacted to recent pipeline progress, including positive Jaypirca data and expanded Medicare access for Zepbound and other obesity treatments, which boosts the outlook for Lilly’s growth franchises. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,226.22 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,238.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,042.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,022.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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