Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 177.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Article Title

Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Article Title

Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Positive Sentiment: Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Article Title

Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Article Title

Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point is the handoff of mainland China commercialization rights for Verzenios to Innovent Biologics, which investors may view as a reduction in direct control over part of Lilly’s China business and a reason for some near-term selling. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,199.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,048.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,024.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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