Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,260.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,215.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,091.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,032.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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