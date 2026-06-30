Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,226.22 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,042.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,022.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Article Title

Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new all-time high and 52-week high as investors reacted to recent pipeline progress, including positive Jaypirca data and expanded Medicare access for Zepbound and other obesity treatments, which boosts the outlook for Lilly’s growth franchises. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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