Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $528.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $494.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $807.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets following AMD’s Advancing AI event. Mizuho cited potential upside from AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems and upcoming Venice server CPUs, while Wedbush raised its target to $600 and Baird reportedly doubled its target to $1,250, reflecting confidence in AMD’s ability to gain share in AI infrastructure. Mizuho Lifts AMD Stock Price Target

Mizuho cited potential upside from AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems and upcoming Venice server CPUs, while Wedbush raised its target to $600 and Baird reportedly doubled its target to $1,250, reflecting confidence in AMD’s ability to gain share in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD is positioning itself as a full AI-systems provider. Helios rack systems, the Venice CPU platform, and a new disaggregated inference architecture developed with Cerebras could help AMD compete more directly with Nvidia in enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Partnerships involving Microsoft and Anthropic further support the company’s strategy of selling integrated CPUs, GPUs, networking, and rack-level systems. AMD and Cerebras Create a New Blueprint for Hardware

Helios rack systems, the Venice CPU platform, and a new disaggregated inference architecture developed with Cerebras could help AMD compete more directly with Nvidia in enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Partnerships involving Microsoft and Anthropic further support the company’s strategy of selling integrated CPUs, GPUs, networking, and rack-level systems. Positive Sentiment: The long-term growth outlook remains aggressive. Commentary suggests AMD could exceed CEO Lisa Su’s prior $100 billion revenue ambition earlier than expected if hyperscaler AI spending continues and customers seek a second major supplier to Nvidia. AMD Revenue Outlook

Commentary suggests AMD could exceed CEO Lisa Su’s prior $100 billion revenue ambition earlier than expected if hyperscaler AI spending continues and customers seek a second major supplier to Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s valuation leaves the stock sensitive to expectations. With a market capitalization above $800 billion and a very high earnings multiple, investors appear to be demanding continued exceptional execution. The company’s upcoming earnings report will be important for validating AI demand, supply availability, and forward guidance.

With a market capitalization above $800 billion and a very high earnings multiple, investors appear to be demanding continued exceptional execution. The company’s upcoming earnings report will be important for validating AI demand, supply availability, and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Broad semiconductor selling overwhelmed company-specific positives. AMD and other chip stocks came under pressure amid concerns about elevated GPU prices, the sustainability of AI spending, and reports of China advancing domestic lithography and memory production. Sector-wide technical and fund-driven selling added to the pressure. Chip Stocks Slide on China Semiconductor Progress

AMD and other chip stocks came under pressure amid concerns about elevated GPU prices, the sustainability of AI spending, and reports of China advancing domestic lithography and memory production. Sector-wide technical and fund-driven selling added to the pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is a cautionary signal. Quiver data shows AMD insiders made numerous sales, including transactions by CEO Lisa Su, with no open-market purchases during the period reviewed. While sales may reflect compensation or diversification, the pattern can weigh on sentiment.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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