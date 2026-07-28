Elite Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Dollar General makes up 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE DG opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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