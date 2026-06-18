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Elmind Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,000 United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
United Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Elmind Capital LP initiated a new position in United Therapeutics, buying 11,000 shares valued at about $5.36 million. The stake represents roughly 1.6% of the fund’s portfolio.
  • United Therapeutics reported mixed quarterly results, with earnings of $5.82 per share versus expectations of $7.00 and revenue of $781.5 million slightly below estimates. Revenue also declined 1.6% from the same quarter last year.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with 11 Buy ratings and an average analyst target of $619.42. Several firms recently raised price targets, including Wells Fargo, which upgraded the stock to overweight and set a target of $735.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics.

Elmind Capital LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. United Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of Elmind Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $551.47 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $565.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.40, for a total value of $5,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,540,358.40. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 636,168 shares of company stock valued at $359,249,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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