Elmind Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Elmind Capital LP bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 482,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,434,000. Vera Therapeutics makes up approximately 7.2% of Elmind Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elmind Capital LP owned about 0.69% of Vera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,461,976 shares of the company's stock worth $276,595,000 after buying an additional 1,795,537 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 3,641,157 shares of the company's stock worth $105,812,000 after buying an additional 293,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,401 shares of the company's stock worth $180,805,000 after buying an additional 379,748 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 3,072,304 shares of the company's stock worth $155,581,000 after buying an additional 264,468 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $91.00 price target on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.00.

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Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 22,951 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,010,991.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,498.20. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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