EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,641 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 13,596 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises about 2.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of EMCOR Group worth $153,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $875.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.68 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $806.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.39.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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