EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Position Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,448 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $40,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $831.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $857.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $516.91 and a 12 month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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