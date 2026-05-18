EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $914.03 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.68 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $802.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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