EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,605 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $41,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:EME opened at $825.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.16 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $850.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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