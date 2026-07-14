Emerald Advisers LLC Has $27.39 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,033 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.83% of Allegiant Travel worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Allegiant Travel Company has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.37. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $732.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Allegiant Travel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Melius Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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