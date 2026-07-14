Emerald Advisers LLC Has $34.22 Million Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,549 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive comprises approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Rush Street Interactive worth $34,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $3,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 2.8%

RSI opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $17,721,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $1,859,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,335.04. This represents a 23.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,162,379 shares of company stock worth $81,133,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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