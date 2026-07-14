Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,644 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,311 shares during the quarter. National Vision accounts for 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.89% of National Vision worth $38,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in National Vision by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the company's stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Vision from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings raised National Vision from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Vision from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EYE

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $543.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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