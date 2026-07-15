Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $5.94 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,044 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Power Integrations by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,380,000 after buying an additional 1,234,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,885.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 943,365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 895,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3,635.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 748,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 728,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,970 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,870,000 after acquiring an additional 518,284 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $573,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 64,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,590.93. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 1,728 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $149,679.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,925,216.12. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,772 shares of company stock valued at $27,322,535. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 235.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.Power Integrations's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 286.67%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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