Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $6.15 Million Position in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 376,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.90% of Metallus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter valued at $33,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metallus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Metallus during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Metallus by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTUS shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Metallus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTUS opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a P/E ratio of 276.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.47 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Metallus Profile

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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