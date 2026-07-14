Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 275,932 Rxo Inc $RXO

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.17% of RXO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RXO alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in RXO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in RXO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in RXO by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in RXO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,861 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RXO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RXO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "negative" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:RXO opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rxo Inc has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO Profile

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RXO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RXO wasn't on the list.

While RXO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here