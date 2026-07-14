Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $22.05 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,457 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 70,232 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics comprises approximately 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.45% of IPG Photonics worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 49.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 304,916 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100,866 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 7,589.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,759 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $178,071.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,129,945.80. This represents a 13.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $154,762.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,487.70. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock worth $8,515,516 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 151.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. IPG Photonics's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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