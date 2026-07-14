Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $3.89 Million Position in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.57% of Metallus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth $4,415,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Metallus by 12.1% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Metallus by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 963,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 319,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metallus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,050 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company's stock.

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Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.49 million, a PE ratio of 278.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $21.73.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Metallus had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Metallus Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metallus currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTUS

About Metallus

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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