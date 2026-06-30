Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 177.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,636 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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