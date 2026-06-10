Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,503 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 67,746 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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