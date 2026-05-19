Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,155 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $690,020,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $821,524,000 after buying an additional 1,069,122 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $945,227,000 after buying an additional 859,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $227,783,000 after buying an additional 843,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business's fifty day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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