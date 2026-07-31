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EMG Holdings L.P. Boosts Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Century Communities logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EMG Holdings L.P. increased its Century Communities stake by 307.2% in the first quarter to 56,285 shares, worth approximately $3.23 million. Institutional investors collectively own 99.54% of CCS shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with ratings ranging from Strong Buy to Sell; the overall consensus is “Hold” with a $67 price target.
  • Century Communities reported quarterly EPS of $1.30, exceeding the $0.63 estimate, while revenue reached $927.23 million. The company also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.32, equivalent to a 1.9% yield.
  • Interested in Century Communities? Here are five stocks we like better.

EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 307.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,285 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 42,464 shares during the quarter. Century Communities makes up 0.8% of EMG Holdings L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.20% of Century Communities worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,050 shares of the construction company's stock worth $117,397,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,055 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Century Communities by 32.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company's stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 254,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,744 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,425 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 451,187 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Century Communities from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $927.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.23 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Century Communities's revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Century Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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