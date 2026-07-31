EMG Holdings L.P. Buys 16,476 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.4% of EMG Holdings L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $202,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,587,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $410,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $380,035,000 after acquiring an additional 957,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $232,698,000 after acquiring an additional 825,769 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Camden Property Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Camden reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $1.68 per share , slightly above the $1.67 analyst estimate, while revenue of approximately $396.1 million also exceeded expectations. FFO was $1.70 per share in the year-ago period. Camden Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

Camden reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of , slightly above the $1.67 analyst estimate, while revenue of approximately also exceeded expectations. FFO was $1.70 per share in the year-ago period. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 Core FFO guidance was set at $6.68-$6.82 per share , above the roughly $6.65 consensus estimate. Third-quarter guidance of $1.67-$1.71 per share was centered near analyst expectations, indicating no major near-term earnings reset. Key Metrics Tell Us About Camden Q2 Earnings

Full-year 2026 Core FFO guidance was set at , above the roughly $6.65 consensus estimate. Third-quarter guidance of $1.67-$1.71 per share was centered near analyst expectations, indicating no major near-term earnings reset. Neutral Sentiment: Camden sold 11 California communities for approximately $1.625 billion on July 29. The transaction could strengthen liquidity and allow capital redeployment, but it also removes assets and revenue from the operating portfolio.

Camden sold 11 California communities for approximately on July 29. The transaction could strengthen liquidity and allow capital redeployment, but it also removes assets and revenue from the operating portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Underlying property performance was soft: same-property revenue excluding California declined 0.1% year over year, while same-property net operating income fell 1.4% . Property revenue was reported at about $392.9 million in the detailed operating update, below the prior year’s $396.5 million.

Underlying property performance was soft: same-property revenue excluding California declined year over year, while same-property net operating income fell . Property revenue was reported at about $392.9 million in the detailed operating update, below the prior year’s $396.5 million. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were substantially weaker, with net income attributable to common shareholders falling to $18.8 million from $80.7 million and diluted EPS dropping to $0.18 from $0.74. The company also reported four insider sales and no insider purchases during the past six months, which may add to investor caution. Camden Property Trust Posts Second-Quarter EPS

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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