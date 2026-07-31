EMG Holdings L.P. Cuts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

EMG Holdings L.P. decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,137 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 0.5% of EMG Holdings L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P.'s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts: Sign Up

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.Floor & Decor's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Floor & Decor earned $0.58 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $0.56-$0.57. Revenue reached $1.25 billion , above the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Floor & Decor Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Floor & Decor earned , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $0.56-$0.57. Revenue reached , above the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $2.20-$2.45 , well above the approximately $1.91 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$5.0 billion was at least in line with expectations. Floor & Decor Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at , well above the approximately $1.91 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of was at least in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue increased 3.0% year over year , but EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter at $0.58. This suggests the earnings beat was favorable, though underlying growth remains relatively measured. Floor & Decor Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue increased , but EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter at $0.58. This suggests the earnings beat was favorable, though underlying growth remains relatively measured. Negative Sentiment: The company indicated that demand for larger discretionary home-improvement projects remains challenging. That caution could temper investor enthusiasm despite the quarterly beat and improved earnings outlook. Floor & Decor Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Floor & Decor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Floor & Decor wasn't on the list.

While Floor & Decor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here