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EMG Holdings L.P. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
M/I Homes logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • EMG Holdings increased its M/I Homes position by 73.3% in the first quarter, holding 47,700 shares valued at approximately $5.84 million. Institutional investors collectively own 95.14% of the homebuilder’s stock.
  • M/I Homes reported quarterly EPS of $3.14, narrowly exceeding estimates of $3.13, while revenue reached $1.06 billion; however, revenue fell 6% year over year and EPS declined from $4.42.
  • The stock opened at $151.45, below its 12-month high of $163.66. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $161.67.
  • Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes.

EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,700 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for about 1.5% of EMG Holdings L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 0.19% of M/I Homes worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $7,037,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

M/I Homes Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:MHO opened at $151.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $163.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates lowered M/I Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of M/I Homes to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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