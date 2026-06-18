Eminence Capital LP Decreases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Eminence Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 403,125 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 2.3% of Eminence Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.87% of Zillow Group worth $142,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 186.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,895.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 121,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Z

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $705.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $111,593.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 134,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,460.83. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $205,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,981. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,910 shares of company stock worth $1,605,732. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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