Eminence Capital LP Purchases New Position in Valvoline $VVV

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,212,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $122,409,000. Valvoline accounts for 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 3.31% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,655. This represents a 44.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,530. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.02. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Valvoline's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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