Eminence Capital LP Takes $81.39 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351,839 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $81,387,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE:UNP opened at $257.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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