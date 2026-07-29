Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $89.99 and a 52-week high of $128.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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