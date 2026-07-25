Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 652,711 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,756 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 652,711 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 1.3% of Empirical Finance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC's holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $27,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,423,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,382,573,000 after buying an additional 6,192,066 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,760,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,585,439 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $42,634,000 after buying an additional 1,451,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

Further Reading

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