Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC's holdings in Medpace were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $3,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medpace by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medpace by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the company's stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

More Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. MarketWatch article

Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Benzinga article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Positive Sentiment: Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Seeking Alpha article

Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Benzinga article

Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s move to a 52-week high reflects strong recent performance, but one Zacks note questioned whether the rally can continue, indicating the market may now be weighing valuation against the improved fundamentals. Zacks article

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $560.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Down 0.7%

MEDP opened at $601.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.49. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.00 and a 12-month high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The business had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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