Employees Provident Fund Board Buys Shares of 3,245,686 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,245,686 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $265,205,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Employees Provident Fund Board's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Employees Provident Fund Board owned 0.16% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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