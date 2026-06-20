Employees Provident Fund Board Makes New $250.91 Million Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,562,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $250,910,000. Bank of America comprises 1.8% of Employees Provident Fund Board's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Employees Provident Fund Board owned 0.06% of Bank of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,380,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621,546 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bank of America Stock Up 0.1%

BAC stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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