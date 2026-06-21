Employees Provident Fund Board Purchases Shares of 33,500 Visa Inc. $V

Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,500 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $11,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of V opened at $327.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $321.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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