Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 105,435 Shares of Adient $ADNT

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,572 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,435 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.71% of Adient worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 10.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $499,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,518,221.06. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adient from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adient from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Adient from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Adient from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adient

About Adient

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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