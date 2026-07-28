Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 15,806 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,935 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jabil worth $41,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

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Jabil Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JBL opened at $311.22 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $428.93. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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