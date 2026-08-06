Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 20,580 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 180.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.0%

EL opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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