Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 49,977 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,813 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,977 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of CLEAR Secure worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,463,717 shares of the company's stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 4,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 929,033 shares of the company's stock worth $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 909,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,500,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 879,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 635,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 22,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,332.26. This represents a 33.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.57.

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CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.06. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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