Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 507,360 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 404.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,856 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 507,360 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Kinder Morgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

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Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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