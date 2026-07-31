Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 86,864 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 1,536.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,519 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,864 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar Tree alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,420 shares of the company's stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $128.57 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar Tree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar Tree wasn't on the list.

While Dollar Tree currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here